Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson break up after 10 months of dating

Ten months after they were first spotted kissing in Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly broken up.

According to various media reports, the couple split a few weeks back. They were first linked together after they were clicked kissing in October 2019 in Los Angeles.



The singer was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, though their nuptials lasted less than a year, and they separated in August 2019.



Just after separating from Hemsworth, she was briefly in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.



As for Simpson, his most serious relationship was with supermodel Gigi Hadid.



The news of Simpson and Cyrus` split was revealed just hours before the premiere of her new song, `Midnight Sky'. Miley reportedly self-directed herself for the music video.



Earlier this month, Simpson shared a sweet tribute to Cyrus, on his Instagram Story, stating: "In love with my best friend".



The pair was also seen dancing around to `Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)` by C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams in a TikTok video on Cyrus's account in July.



The representatives for Simpson and Cyrus did not immediately respond to the outlet`s request for comment.