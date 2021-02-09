Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith join Chris Pine in Paramount's 'Dungeons and Dragons'

'Fast and Furious' star Michelle Rodriguez and 'Detective Pikachu' actor Justice Smith are set to appear together in Paramount's 'Dungeons and Dragons'. The film is being headlined by Chris Pine and is an adaptation of a popular fantasy role-playing game, which was released in 2006.



'Game Night' filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a script they wrote based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.



'Dungeons and Dragons', has been highly known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie, and reversals of fortune, and has been referenced in various pop-culture shows including The Big Bang Theory and Stranger Things.



It was previously adapted for the big screen in 2000 by New Line. The film, which starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans, and Jeremy Irons, was a critical and commercial debacle



Rodriguez will next reprise her role of Letty in the ninth chapter of the long-running 'Fast and Furious'. The new movie is expected to release in May this year after getting postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Smith's most recent credits include starring roles in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu'.