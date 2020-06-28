Michael B Jordan's 'Without Remorse' pushed back to 2021

The release of Paramount`s adaptation of Tom Clancy's novel 'Without Remorse', starring actor Michael B Jordan has been pushed back to next year.



The spy thriller was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 which now will open on February 26, 2021, against Universal`s Bob Odenkirk's action-thriller 'Nobody'.

Apart from Jordan, the movie will see actors like Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell, and Cam Gigandet in significant roles, reported a magazine.



The flick is to be helmed by filmmaker Stefano Sollima, who most recently directed `Sicario: Day of the Soldado`.The thriller novel written by Tom Clancy was first published in 1993.

'Without Remorse' serves as an origin story of John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife`s murder by brutal drug gangsters in Baltimore only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy. The upcoming movie adaptation will be produced by Akiva Goldsman along with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec.