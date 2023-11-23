Members of BLACKPINK honoured with MBE by King Charles

Britain's King Charles III honoured the K-pop band BLACKPINK for their work in raising awareness about climate change during a ceremony on Wednesday. Charles made BLACKPINK members Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire.



Bandmate Roseanne (Rosé) Park also received an MBE, though hers came without the ‘honorary’ qualifier because she has dual citizenship in New Zealand, one of the 14 countries, where the UK monarch is head of state.



The four band members were given the honour during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in recognition of BLACKPINK's role in promoting the work of the COP26 summit on climate change two years ago in Glasgow, Scotland.



The awards are part of Britain’s honours system, which recognises outstanding service to the nation and the wider world.



Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé smiled and greeted King Charles III as he presented them with the medals. Jennie and Jisoo wore black outfits, while Lisa wore a baby blue dress with a short cape. Rosé chose a grey pantsuit.