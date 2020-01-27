'If it comes to meeting them in court, that's great': Meghan Markle's father

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex is now prepared to see her daughter in the court.



However, Markle could face Meghan in court. As she is suing The Mail on Sunday newspaper over its publication of a private letter she sent to him, in breach of her copyright and human rights. The paper aims to use his evidence in the legal battle.

Thomas had given a statement, "If it comes to meeting them in a courtroom, that's great - at least I finally get to see them, but I don't want to face off or have a battle with them," Markle said. He added that he had asked the newspaper to publish the letter.

Earlier this month, the Sussexes had shocked the world with their announcement of stepping back from their duty as the royal members.





Megan's father who lives in Mexico has given a number of interviews where he had criticised his daughter. Earlier, Thomas had said he had never met Harry or his grandson, the couple's baby son Archie.

The Sussexes have now shifted to Canada with Meghan recently was spotted with her son Archie and her two dogs in Vancouver.