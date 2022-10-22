Matthew Perry says Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction: I'm grateful to her

Matthew Perry, aka Chandler Bing, and his battle with alcohol addiction are not hidden from the world. The 'Friends' alum, 53, is ready to share many secret struggles about his life, his journey to recovery, and a lot more through his new book, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir'.



Before the book comes out, Matthew has revealed that Jennifer Aniston was one of his 'Friends' co-stars, who helped him during his addiction days.



During his interview with Diane Sawyer, Perry revealed that Jennifer was the one who reached out to him and talked about his drinking problem.



Recalling how Jennifer talked with him about his addiction, he revealed, ''She says, We know you’re drinking," recalls Perry in the teaser, before adding, "Imagine how scary a moment that was."



"She was the one who reached out the most, you know. I’m really grateful to her for that. "



Perry revealed in the same trailer that used to take 55 Vicodin per day along with Methadone, Xanax, and a full quart of vodka. "I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers, and completely alone," he says.



Matthew, who rose to stardom playing Chandler Bing on 'Friends' in the 90s, is now sober.



In the fourthcoming memoir, Perry shared how he almost died at the age of 49 after his colon burst from an opioid overdose. He went into a coma and spent almost five months in the hospital.



In his interview with People, he shared that "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live." "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that. "