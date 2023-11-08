Matthew Perry asked writers to axe a Friends plot that involved Chandler cheating on Monica

The One Where Chandler Cheated would have been one of the episodes of Friends if Matthew Perry had not intervened. Actress Lisa Cash has revealed that the late actor had requested writers to cancel a plot twist that involved Chandler cheating on Monica while they were in Las Vegas.



Cash appeared in the show's season 5 episode - The One In Vegas: part 1 and revealed that she was originally a part of the storyline where Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing cheated on Courteney Cox's Monica Geller.

“Basically, the scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in (Las) Vegas … Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker,” Cash told TMZ. "And we end up talking, laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character."



Cash recalled they had “rehearsed it and everything.” But the day before they were scheduled to shoot in front of a live audience, Perry asked the writers to axe it.



“I was told that (he) went into the writers and said the audience would never forgive him for cheating on Monica, which he was probably right,” Cash explained. “That would have changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane are yet to confirm Cash's claims.



Cash did feature on the show though and the storyline was changed. She was instead featured in the same episode as a flight attendant on Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) flight.