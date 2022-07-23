Marvel launches real-life Thanos infinity gauntlet and the price will shock you

Marvel is bringing our imagination to real life! The San Diego comic-con is going on and movie buffs are expecting a lot like every year. But, this time the Marvel studio has come up with something that no one would have ever thought of - a set of real infinity stones. Yes, you have read it right!



The same Infinity stones from which Thanos vanished half of the world's population and in the battle for stones we sadly lost some of our Avengers. The new Infinity gauntlet has been embedded with precious 'Infinity and real stones' and the price of the expensive piece will definitely give you a shock.



The gauntlet is embedded with Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul stones and together they are over 150 carats and will cost you $25 million. The studio has created the rare collection in collaboration with East Continental Gems.



The collection has been placed in the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con and has been one of the most expensive MCU collectables in history, as per EW.



Each stone matches the colour and quality of stones shown in the film: The Time Stone is a Colombian emerald, the Space Stone is a sapphire from Madagascar, the red in colour Reality Stone is ruby from Mozambique, the Power Stone is a natural amethyst, the Soul Stone is orange-red spessartite and the Mind Stone is a yellow colour diamond.



Reacting to it, Paul Gitter, senior vice president at Marvel Consumer Products said in a statement via EW, ''Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways.''



"We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand."