Mariah Carey says her younger son was bullied by a white supremacist

Singer Mariah Carey recently revealed that her 9-year-old son Moroccan suffered bullying by a white supremacist.



The singer appeared on Andy Cohen's show 'Watch What Happens Live'. While she was discussing her newly released memoir 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', in which she talked about her encounters with racism “like a first kiss in reverse: each time, a piece of purity was ripped from my being”.



Referring to her little one, Carey said, ''Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. It’s insane.''



''This is the world we live in, '' she added. ''I'm glad the book came out in a timely fashion. It’s what it was meant to be.'' By recalling her childhood, she remembered how she drew a picture of her family for a school project and how she got traumatized by the student teachers who thought she used the wrong colour to draw her father, who is Black.



The 50 year old singer, shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon.