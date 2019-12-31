Mariah Carey creates history as she becomes the only singer to top Billboard in four separate decades

She is the queen of pop, hands down! Mariah Carey is the only artist to have topped the Billboard in four separate decades.



Earlier this month, Carey's classic "All I Want for Chrismas Is You" hit No. 1 on the charts for the first time since its release 25 years ago. The song continues to remain on the number 1 spot and making her the first artist ever to have a No. 1 hit in four different decades.



"All I Want" is her 19th No. 1 hit overall, earning her the most No. 1 singles for a solo artist in history.





The singer's first number one hit was "Vision of Love" in 1990, which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000. Three hits came in the 2000s before "All I Want" would finally hit No. 1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.



Carey has created a record of sorts with new No 1 spot and beats out the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher- who have all earned No. 1 hits in three decades.