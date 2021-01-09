‘Malcolm & Marie’ trailer: Watch Zendaya-John David Washington's intense love drama

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 09, 2021, 11.20 AM(IST)

Still from 'Malcolm & Marie' Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

‘Malcolm & Marie’ will be released on Netflix on February 5.

"This is not a love story. This is a story of love." 

Zendaya and John David Washington‘s intense romantic drama 'Malcolm & Marie', shot during the pandemic, just dropped its first trailer. 

This is how Zendaya and John David Washington filmed 'Malcolm & Marie' amid COVID-19

The much-anticipated movie shows the life of two lovers played Zendaya and John and focuses on the evening when a filmmaker played  by Washington and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home after a movie premiere and the night suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationship and wonder if “there’s someone who loved them better.” 

Watch the trailer below:

The official synopsis of the film reads, “When filmmaker Malcolm and his girlfriend Marie, return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”

'The White Tiger' to 'WandaVision': January guide for everything new to watch

The movie made quite a buzz and was bought for $30 million during the virtual Toronto International Film Festival by Netflix. The streaming giant is reportedly planning to take the film to the Oscars in 2021. 

The black-and-white film was shot fully amidst the peak of the pandemic, Written and directed by Zendaya’s 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson. The movie will be released on Netflix on February 5.

Topics

Read in App