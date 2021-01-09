‘Malcolm & Marie’ trailer: Watch Zendaya-John David Washington's intense love drama

"This is not a love story. This is a story of love."



Zendaya and John David Washington‘s intense romantic drama 'Malcolm & Marie', shot during the pandemic, just dropped its first trailer.

This is how Zendaya and John David Washington filmed 'Malcolm & Marie' amid COVID-19



The much-anticipated movie shows the life of two lovers played Zendaya and John and focuses on the evening when a filmmaker played by Washington and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home after a movie premiere and the night suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationship and wonder if “there’s someone who loved them better.”



Watch the trailer below:

The official synopsis of the film reads, “When filmmaker Malcolm and his girlfriend Marie, return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”

The movie made quite a buzz and was bought for $30 million during the virtual Toronto International Film Festival by Netflix. The streaming giant is reportedly planning to take the film to the Oscars in 2021.



The black-and-white film was shot fully amidst the peak of the pandemic, Written and directed by Zendaya’s 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson. The movie will be released on Netflix on February 5.