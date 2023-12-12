Making a film on Rabindranath Tagore is a big risk, says director of IFFI select film Rabindra Kabya Rahasya 

Bengal and its love for Rabindranath Tagore is well known. For decades, the bard's songs and writing have been used in films and shows. There have been films that have showcased snippets of Tagore's life as well. But director Sayantan Ghosal's new film Rabindra Kabya Rahasya is different in so many ways. It does have Rabindranath Tagore playing a key character in the story but only to help solve a mystery set in the present day. The film recently premiered under the Panorama Section at the 54th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) and received great response at the festival.



Ghoshal spoke to WION and admitted that he and the crew were pleasantly surprised at the interest the film had garnered at IFFI.

"The first screening at IFFI was a 10 am show. The film's crew was of course there and we were skeptical about how many people would turn up for the early morning show but it was 80 percent full. By the time the film began it was full," said Ghosal while speaking to WION and added, "We got a very positive response on the first screening itself. People asked a lot of questions because Rabindranath Tagore played a key role in the film. Many people were keen to know which parts of the film were fictionalised and which were based on facts. So I am happy that the film was able to create a sense of intrigue. It did get a great response at the festival.



Rabindra Kabya Rahasya has a complex storyline- with two stories set in two different timelines and yet connected. A century ago, the poet Ekalavya Sen fell victim to deception by his peers, who shamelessly plagiarized his poetic works. Seeking retribution, Ekalavya orchestrated their demise. In a race against time, poet and sleuth Abhik Bose teams up with Rabindra Sangeet singer Hiya Sen to decode a century–old mystery, triggered by a vengeful poet’s message. As they delve into a web of murders echoing Rabindranath Tagore’s life, they unearth hidden artifacts, a nefarious plot to undermine India’s cultural heritage, and a truth that could reshape history. The film stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee and Priyanshu Chatterjee (who plays Tagore) among others.