Makers release new poster of 'RRR' on the occasion of Ugadi

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of 'RRR' treated fans with a new poster featuring its two lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ugadi marks as the beginning of New Year in Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.



The offiical Twitter handle of the film shared the new festive special poster of the actor and wrote, " Wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead."

The poster appears to be a still from a song where the two protagonist are seen sharing joyous moments with others.



Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is one of the most anticipated period dramas which features stars from Telugu film industry as well as the Hindi film industry. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be making their south debut in the film. Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson will also feature in key role.



The film is set in pre-independent India and is multilingual.



'RRR' will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 13.