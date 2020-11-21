Madhur Bhandarkar calls out Karan Johar for, 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' title: ‘It is morally and ethically wrong’

Director Madhur Bhandarkar has called out Karan Johar for the title of his upcoming show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.



Taking to his Twitter account, Bandarkar by calling it 'morally and ethically wrong', wrote, ''Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls, do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.”

Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 20, 2020 ×

In his tweet, Bhandarkar said how his next project of the name Bollywood Wives is on the pipeline and Karan next project will affect it. Later, he also asks him to change the name of his upcoming show. Watch the trailer here



In 2016, Bhandarkar had shared that he was planning to make a film on the lives of Bollywood wives titled 'Bollywood wives'. "A big thank you to @ritesh_sid & @faroutakhtar for giving us, #BhandarkarEntertainment, the title Bollywood Wives," Bhandarkar had posted on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Johar's upcoming web series will premiere on Netflix on November 27 and will look at the lives of four wives of Bollywood actors and BFFs, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari Soni.



Bhandarkar is best known for directing films such a 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Traffic Signal' and 'Fashion'.