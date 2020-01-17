‘Love Aaj Kal’ trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan feature in Imtiaz Ali’s complex tale of love

Imtiaz Ali explains the complexities of love the best. Always! In his latest film, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, he presents a new pair- Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan- in stories that are set in two distinct time periods 2020 and 1990 but has uncanny similarities.



The trailer, that was released on Friday, might remind you of the original film that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and yet has a fresh appeal because of its pair.



Sara plays an ambitious, career-oriented girl in the story set in 2020 who cannot prioritise between her job and her boyfriend played by Kartik. Kartik also features in 1990 love track opposite newcomer Aarushi Sharma.





Complete with hits from the original film like ‘Twist’ and ‘Aahun Aahun’, the new version of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ is set to take viewers on a journey of true love- the Imitiaz Ali style.



The first poster of the film was released on Thursday and generated quite a buzz thanks to its lead pair.



The film also co-stars Randeep Hooda and has been co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali. ‘Love Aaj Kal’ will release on February 14th.