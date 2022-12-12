Los Angeles Film Critics winners 2022: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'RRR' score big
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced its 2022 winners. As a shocking move, on Sunday, the critics' association named two highly acclaimed films, 'Everything, Everywhere, At Once' and 'Tar,' as its best pictures of the year.
This is the fourth time in the prestigious award ceremony history, that any two films have shared the Best Picture award. The LAFCA 2022 is known for predicting the possible winners of the upcoming Academy Awards.
As another major win for the Indian drama 'RRR', director SS Rajamouli was announced as the runner-up in the Best Director category. The film also honoured music composer M.M. Keeravani in the Best Music/Score award category.
Check the full list of winners here:
Best Picture: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Tár'
Best Director: Todd Field, 'Tár'
Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli, 'RRR'
Leading Performances: Cate Blanchett, 'Tár' and Bill Nighy, 'Living'
Runners-up: Danielle Deadwyler, 'Till' and Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Supporting Performances: Dolly De Leon, 'Triangle of Sadness' and Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Runners-up: Jessie Buckley, 'Women Talking' and Brian Tyree Henry for 'Causeway'
Best Screenplay: Todd Field, 'Tár'
Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Best Cinematography: Michal Dymek, 'EO'
Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, 'Nope'
Best Editing: Blair McClendon, 'Aftersun'
Runner-up: Monika Willi, 'Tár'
Best Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Best Music Score: M.M. Keeravani, 'RRR'
Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn, 'EO'
Best Foreign Language: 'EO'
Runner-up: 'Saint Omer'
Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'
Runner-up: 'Fire of Love'
Best Animation: 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Runner-up: 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'
New Generation Award: Davy Chou and Park Ji-Min, 'Return to Seoul'
Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: 'De Humani Corporis Fabrica'
Career Achievement Award: Claire Denis