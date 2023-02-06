Lizzo gives emotional speech after winning Grammy, mentions Prince and Beyonce

It was all things glam at the Grammys as singers stepped out for the year’s biggest musical night. While Beyonce broke all records and made history with maximum wins, Harry Styles and Lizzo also got their fair share at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Lizzo won the Record of the Year with ‘About Damn Time’ and she took to the stage to give an emotional speech that mentioned Prince and Beyonce as her inspirations.

Not expecting to win tonight, Lizzo said she was casually enjoying the show and rooting for friends when it was announced that she won a Grammy. She started her speech by saying, “when we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music.” She also said that this time “feel-good music wasn’t mainstream at that point and I felt very misunderstood.” Grammy Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

Lizzo said, “I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place so I had to be that change to make the world a better place. And now I look around and there’s all these songs that are about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling f***ing good and I’m just so proud to be a part of it because in a world that is a lot of darkness and a lot of scary sh*t. I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good, we are good inherently.”

“And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in like I did, just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”