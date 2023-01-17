Lisa Marie Presley to have a public memorial service at Graceland
Lisa Marie died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. She was the daughter of legendary Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla.
Friends and family members of late singer Lisa Marie Presley will hold a public service at her father Elvis Presley's Graceland home. The public memorial service will be held in Graceland on Sunday, January 22. The news was announced by Lisa Marie's family via a representative.
"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie. A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis," a representative for the family said in a statement to PEOPLE.
The 54-year-old singer would be laid to rest at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide a few years ago.
The songwriter-singer is survived by mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 77; and her three daughters, Riley, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14.
Lisa Marie will join her son at the Meditation Garden — which is also the final resting place of Elvis, Elvis' mother Gladys Presley, Elvis' father Vernon Presley and Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.
Nearly a week before her death, Lisa Marie reportedly spent time at Graceland celebrating her late father 88th birth anniversary.
According to David Kesser, her grief counselor, Graceland was her 'happy place'. "She looked more at peace and was so proud of the Elvis movie," he said. "Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son's death. She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now ...and she said yes, I have so much to do," Kesser earlier said in an Instagram post.