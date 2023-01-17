Lisa Marie Presley to have a public memorial service at Graceland

Lisa Marie died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. She was the daughter of legendary Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla. The 54-year-old singer would be laid to rest at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide a few years ago. The songwriter-singer is survived by mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 77; and her three daughters, Riley, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14.

Lisa Marie will join her son at the Meditation Garden — which is also the final resting place of Elvis, Elvis' mother Gladys Presley, Elvis' father Vernon Presley and Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.



Nearly a week before her death, Lisa Marie reportedly spent time at Graceland celebrating her late father 88th birth anniversary.



According to David Kesser, her grief counselor, Graceland was her 'happy place'. "She looked more at peace and was so proud of the Elvis movie," he said. "Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son's death. She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now ...and she said yes, I have so much to do," Kesser earlier said in an Instagram post.