Linkin Park complaints after Donald Trump uses band's music for campaign video

Yet another campaign video of US President Donald Trump has irked members of the music fraternity. Linkin Park has issued a cease and desist after their hit song 'In The End' featured in a campaign video for Donald Trump. The video was shared by White House social media director David Scavino and retweeted by Trump. The band reportedly were not asked before their music was lifted for the video.



"Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music," a Saturday tweet from the band's official Twitter reads. "A cease and desist has been issued."

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020 ×

Following the tweet from the band's official handle, Twitter disabled the video that Scavino had shared.



The version of the song used in the video was a cover, performed by Tommee Profitt featuring Fleurie and Jung Youth.

"Earlier today I found out that Trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted," he tweeted. "Anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!" Young reacted on the video.



This is not the first time that musicians have raised objection to the usage of their music in various Trump rallies and campaigns.

In pics: Donald Trump Vs Musicians: A long-running feud



Artists like Neil Young, Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Adele have also complained against Trump's team before.