You can now own Tom Cruise' mountain estate for a whopping sum of $39.5 million

Tom Cruise is selling his Colorado mountain estate for a whopping sum of $39. 5 million. The 320-acre estate in Telluride, Colorado is the same place from where Tom Cruise gave his famous 200 interview to Oprah Winfrey.

It’s the same mansion from where Tom Cruise and then-fiance Katie Holmes shared the first photos of their daughter, Suri.

According to the home listing with Sotheby’s International Realty, the secluded, sprawling ranch was "custom-built for privacy, where unspoiled natural beauty, sweeping mountain vistas and outdoor recreation abound." Tom Cruise' mansion had warm wood as the star of its interior.

"Enveloped in mountain majesty and boasting extensive forested trails, this secluded estate – accessed via a scenic one-mile drive from a secure gated entry – is only minutes from historic downtown Telluride for world-class skiing and golf," the listing notes.

