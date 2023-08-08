World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Tips to ensure effective nursing

Breast milk is nature's perfect food for infants, providing all the essential nutrients and antibodies needed for healthy growth and development. It contains the ideal balance of proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, tailored specifically to meet the baby's nutritional requirements. It has also been linked to a decreased risk of certain health issues for both the mother and the baby. For the baby, it lowers the likelihood of obesity, diabetes, and certain childhood cancers. In mothers, it reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, as well as osteoporosis.



Breastfeeding helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size more quickly and reduces postpartum bleeding. It also promotes weight loss after childbirth and lowers the risk of postpartum depression.



While breastfeeding is a natural process, it doesn't mean that it always comes effortlessly. Some mothers and babies may face challenges initially, such as latching difficulties, sore nipples, or low milk supply.



Listed below are 5 of the most important tips which can help a mother successfully breastfeed her baby.



1) Skin-to-skin contact is highly beneficial for breastfeeding and has a positive impact on both the mother and the baby. It refers to placing the baby, typically naked or in just a diaper, directly on the mother's bare chest, allowing their skin to touch and make direct contact. Skin-to-skin contact immediately after birth stimulates the baby's natural reflexes, such as the rooting reflex, which helps them find the breast and latch on. It provides a sense of security and comfort to the baby, promoting a positive breastfeeding experience. It also helps regulate the newborn's body temperature and helps them stay warm. Besides all this, skin-to-skin contact triggers the release of hormones like oxytocin, which is essential for milk letdown and production. This hormone helps the mother's breasts release milk and ensures an adequate milk supply for the baby. Babies who have skin-to-skin contact tend to breastfeed for longer periods. They can self-attach to the breast and may nurse more effectively.



2) A proper latch is essential for effective breastfeeding and the comfort of both the mother and the baby. Sometimes, ensuring your breastfed baby to "latch on" properly takes a little practice. Trying different breastfeeding holds can help. Whichever nursing position you use, check that you and your baby are lined up the right way. You should be able to draw a straight line that connects your baby's ear, shoulder and hip on either side of their body. Latching on effectively is crucial to breastfeeding because it prevents sore nipples, ensures sufficient milk supply, and stimulates plentiful milk production. When your baby is latched well, suckling begins with movements of their jaw and tongue to move the milk from the breast through the tiny holes in your nipple. To achieve this, your baby's mouth must truly be open wide as they latch on.



The key to successful latching on involves your baby taking enough of the breast into the mouth. When this happens, the nipple is drawn to the back of the baby's mouth and his gums and tongue are compressing the areola, covering about an inch or two of the areola from the base of the nipple. Watch and listen for signs of effective sucking and swallowing. You should see and hear rhythmic sucking and swallowing motions as the baby feeds. Breastfeeding can present challenges, especially in the early days. Seeking help from lactation consultants, healthcare professionals, or support groups can provide valuable guidance and encouragement.



3) A mother's comfort plays a significant role in the breastfeeding process, as it directly impacts both the physical and emotional aspects of breastfeeding. It requires time and patience. When a mother is comfortable and relaxed, it reduces stress and tension, making the breastfeeding experience more enjoyable for both the mother and the baby. A calm environment promotes the release of oxytocin, the hormone responsible for milk letdown. When a mother is comfortable, she can find a suitable position that allows the baby to latch on correctly. A good latch is essential for effective milk transfer and to prevent sore nipples and discomfort. Pain can discourage breastfeeding and may lead to a reluctance to nurse the baby frequently. It's essential for mothers to find a comfortable and quiet space for breastfeeding, especially during the early days when establishing the breastfeeding relationship. Adequate support, pillows, and finding the right nursing position are all crucial factors in ensuring the mother's comfort during breastfeeding.



4) Feeding on Demand: Feeding on demand is a breastfeeding approach where the baby is fed whenever they show hunger cues, rather than following a strict schedule. It ensures that the baby's nutritional needs are met promptly. Frequent and unrestricted nursing stimulates the mother's body to produce an adequate milk supply, adjusting to the baby's growth spurts and changing needs. When a baby is fed on demand, they are more likely to be alert and receptive to nursing. This helps them latch on better, ensuring a more effective milk transfer and proper development.



Babies who feed on demand often receive more hindmilk, the higher-fat content of breast milk. Hindmilk helps the baby feel full and satisfied and contributes to healthy weight gain. Feeding on demand prevents the mother's breasts from becoming overly full, reducing the risk of engorgement and discomfort.



5) Adequate Hydration and Nutrition: The mother's diet and hydration directly impact breast milk production. Staying well-nourished and hydrated is important for maintaining a healthy milk supply. Breast milk is rich in essential nutrients that support the baby's growth and development. The mother's diet provides these nutrients to her body, and they are subsequently transferred to the breast milk. A well-balanced diet ensures that the baby receives all the necessary vitamins, minerals, and fats required for healthy development. It's important for breastfeeding mothers to follow a balanced and varied diet that includes a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.



Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining breast milk supply. Drinking enough water helps the mother stay hydrated, promoting the production of sufficient milk for the baby. A nutritious diet is essential for the mother's overall well-being. Eating a variety of healthy foods can boost the mother's energy levels, promote a positive mood, and support her postpartum recovery.



Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in fostering bonding between the mother and the baby. The act of nursing has a calming effect on the baby, as they experience the warmth and presence of their mother during this nurturing process. Remember, every breastfeeding journey is unique, and what works for one may not work for another. Patience, perseverance, and seeking support when needed can make the breastfeeding experience more enjoyable and successful for both the mother and the baby.



The author is a certified childbirth and lactation educator