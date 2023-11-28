This November, watch Atul Kumar's celebrated musical Piya Behrupiya on TV

After a remarkable innings on the stage, Atul Kumar’s production, Piya Behrupiya will finally land on TV now. Prior to this, the play premiered at Globe Theatre in London and then had a successful run in India, in different cities. The play is by Atul Kumar, founder of The Company Theatre, who assigned his childhood friend and theatre colleague Rajat Kapoor the task of translating Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night into Hindi.

Piya Behrupiya is a funny take on Shakespeare’s hit story. It travelled over the world in 11 years, completed close to 300 shows, and has now exited the stage forever.

Set to compelling folk fusion music, Piya Behrupiya features multiple love stories revolving around Duke Orsino, Olivia and Cesario who is in fact Viola in a man’s disguise. Directed for stage by Atul Kumar and filmed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi, the Zee Theatre teleplay stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Amitosh Nagpal, Sagar Deshmukh, Mansi Multani, Mantra Mugdh, Gagan Riar, Neha Saraf, Trupti Khamkar and Saurabh Nayar. Also read: Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition, put on ventilator support: Report

Geetanjali Kulkarni’s portrayal of Cesario/Viola, Mansi Multani’s song notes and expressions as Olivia, Saurabh Nayyar’s crazy antics as Malvolio, Gagan Riar’s drunken Toby, Neha Saraf’s sprightly Geste, Trupti Khamkar’s mischievous Maria, Sagar Deshmukh’s surefooted Orsino, Amitosh Nagpal’s sparkling Sebastian and Mantra Mugdha’s Bangla Babu Andrew — are not about to be forgotten by fans any time soon.