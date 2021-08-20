Sonny Chiba, 'Kill Bill' star, dies at 82

Shinichi 'Sonny' Chiba, Japanese action star and martial artist, who has also starred in Hollywood films like 'Kill Bill' and 'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift', has died. He was 82.



Chiba’s manager, Keya Morgan, confirmed his death to a global news agency, stating 'martial arts legend unsurpassed by any other in Japanese history'. "His unique talents, charisma and mastery of the martial arts will live on for eternity," he added.



On Thursday, it was reported by local media that Chiba's death was caused by Covid-19-related issues.



In the 70s, Chiba became an international break-out with 'The Street Fighter'., and in 1973, he was seen in 'Battles Without Humanity: Deadly Fight in Hiroshim'.



Chiba worked in American films, too, that went on to become smash hits, including Quentin Tarantino’s 'Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2'. In 2006, he also appeared in the third installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, 'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift'.