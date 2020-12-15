Shawn Mendes becomes the youngest male artist to top Billboard 200 with four full-length studio albums

Shawn Mendes has entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with his fourth studio album, 'Wonder'. At 22 years, Mendes is the fourth-youngest artist in history to log four No. 1 titles on the Billboard 200, and he’s the youngest male artist to top the chart with four full-length studio albums.



Mendes lands his fourth No. 1, Wonder, this week (Billboard chart date Dec. 19, 2020). His first three No. 1s were Handwritten, Illuminate and Shawn Mendes.

According to Billboard, the top 10 is very festive, as half of the titles in the region are Christmas albums for the first time since 2013. All four of Mendes’ full-length studio albums have now debuted at No. 1. He began his chart career with his introductory project, The Shawn Mendes EP, which debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the Aug. 16, 2014-dated chart. He followed it up with his debut full-length studio set, Handwritten (No. 1 on May 2, 2015), and then his next studio effort, Illuminate (No. 1, Oct. 15, 2016). He then charted two live albums (Live at Madison Square Garden, No. 200 on Jan. 14, 2017, and MTV Unplugged, No. 71 on Nov. 25, 2017) before seeing his self-titled third studio set bow atop the list dated June 9, 2018.



Wonder was led by its title track, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 on the Pop Songs airplay chart. The album’s second radio single, “Monster,” a co-billed track with Justin Bieber, has so far peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 and No. 19 on Pop Songs

In an interview, speaking about the album, he said he fell victim to his own fears once again when it was time to start working on the follow-up to his self-titled 2018 album.



"The album is like a reflection of my life at the moment, or, rather, over the last six to seven months," Mendes shared.



"I had a big moment of anxiety and fear, and I felt like I wasn`t able to make music at the top of the year. And I think that was all coming from a place of fear, of people not liking the music I made, or fear of maybe not being able to make music better than I made in the past... and it was kind of choking me as a songwriter," he added.