Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is all set to launch a premium vodka brand

Just a week after Aryan Khan announced his debut in films as a writer, he has now also revealed his foray into the world of business. The 25-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is planning to launch a premium vodka brand in India. He and his partners have reportedly tied up with the world's largest brewing company.



Aryan had announced his foray into films as a showrunner and writer of a web series that he will also reportedly direct. The series is being backed by his parent's production company Red Chillies entertainment.



Unlike other star kids, Aryan has decided to make his debut behind the screen instead of acting. Now, just like his famous father, Aryan is diversifying into business avenues as well.



According to a Mint report, Aryan and his two partners--Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva--are planning to launch a premium vodka brand and expand into the brown spirits market later. The trio have also launched a company called Slab Ventures, which has partnered with the local arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, for distribution and marketing purposes.



Talking about his business venture, Aryan told Mint, “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity."



The premium brand aims to cater to affluent consumers of the country and they also plan to introduce both alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages.