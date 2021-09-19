Rapper T I and Tiny Harris will not face sexual abuse charges

Rapper T I and his wife Tiny Harris will not be charged of sexual abuse in Los Angeles, reports confirm.



Earlier this year, a woman had accused the couple of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her back in 2005.



Prosecutors for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office found that the allegations have surpassed the statute of limitations and have decided not to move forward with charging.

The statute of limitations in such cases is 10 years.



“Without the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to expiration the Statute of Limitations,” the court record showed.



"Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the district attorney's decision to dismiss these meritless allegations," their attorney said in a statement.

"We appreciate the DA's careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on."



In May, the Los Angeles Police Department announced it had launched an investigation into TI and Tiny after a woman made a report alleging the rapper and his wife of abusing, drugging, and assaulting her 16 years ago.



T.I. and Tiny have denied allegations of sexual assault in the past.