Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer reveals he was sexually abused at boarding school

Earl Spencer, younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has revealed he was sexually abused during his childhood at boarding school. Earl Spencer has opened up about the incident in his memoir and revealed he was targeted by a female member of the staff at Maidwell Hall, Northamptonshire where he studied in the 1970s.



Excerpts of his memoir were published in The Daily Mail where Spencer, 59, revealed that the abuse began when he was just 11 years old.

Reacting to the news, Maidwell Hall said it was "sobering" to learn of Earl Spencer's experiences. The school said allegations of sexual abuse had been referred to a "local authority designated officer".



Earl Spencer attended Maidwell Hall between the ages of eight and 13.



Earl Spencer's memoir A Very Private School



In the new book, he has alleged that a female staff member groomed and abused him and other young boys in their dormitory beds at night. He described her as a 'voracious pedophile.'



Earl Spencer said he had established that the employee now either lives abroad or is dead.



He also alleged the school's then headmaster, John Porch, inflicted "brutal beatings" and he believed the teacher gained "sexual pleasure from the violence".



Earl Spencer said reliving his time at Maidwell had been an "absolutely hellish experience".