Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday celebrated with new photos clicked by mum Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is now seven years old! To mark the special day, new photos of the young Princess were released on the official Twitter handle of her parts- the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



Princess Charlotte's photos were clicked by her mother Kate Middleton during a family weekend at Norfolk. In the photos, Prince William and Kate Middleton's second child can be seen sitting among bluebells.

Seven tomorrow! 🎂



Seven tomorrow! 🎂

📸 The Duchess — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2022

In one, she is seen hugging her pet cocker spaniel Orla.



Princess Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, on this day in 2015. She has two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.



Her birthday comes after Prince William and Kate marked their 11th wedding anniversary on April 29.