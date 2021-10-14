Prince William says great minds should focus on repairing Earth not space travel

UK's Prince William has urged entrepreneurs to focus on saving Earth first instead of engaging in space tourism.

The Duke of Cambridge said great brains and minds should be "trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live".



The Prince spoke about the rise in 'climate anxiety' among the younger generations during his appearance on BBC's Newscast ahead of the first Earthshot Prize to reward those trying to save the planet.



The prize's name is a reference to the "moonshot" ambition of 1960s America, which saw then-US President John F Kennedy pledge to get a man on the moon within a decade.



William focussed on the current trend of space race and obsession to promote space tourism. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.

"I think that ultimately is what sold it for me - that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this (planet) rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."



Williams comments came a day prior to Hollywood actor William Shatner's travel to space, Shatner on Wednesday became the oldest person to go to space as he blasted off aboard the Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule which has been developed by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

'Life changing': As Blue Origin touches down, William Shatner becomes oldest man to fly to space



Sir Richard Branson and Elon Musk are also building up space businesses.



William said he had "absolutely no interest" in going as high as space, adding there was a "fundamental question" over the carbon cost of space flights.



He warned there was "a rise in climate anxiety" among young people who whose "futures are basically threatened the whole time".



"It's very unnerving and it's very, you know, anxiety making," he added.



William also said his father, Prince Charles, had a "rough ride" when warning about climate change, adding, "It's been a hard road for him."



He said Charles, inspired by his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, "talked about climate change a lot more, very early on, before anyone else thought it was a topic".



The duke added that "it would be an absolute disaster if (Prince) George is sat here talking" about saving the planet in 30 year's time.