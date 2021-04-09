Prince William keen on meeting Harry privately before they reunite publicly to unveil Princess Diana's statue

Prince William and Prince Harry are set to reunite publicly this summer to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana. Reports suggest that William is keen to meet his brother in private before they make their public appearance together.



The brothers are expected to come together to unveil the statue at Kensington Palace on July 1 which marks Princess Diana's 60th birthday.



Harry, 36, who is currently residing in California, is expected to attend. A source told Us Weekly that William, 38, is hoping the two can meet before the public appearance, which will be scrutinized by the British tabloids.



This will be the first public outing for the two brothers since Harry and Meghan's explosive tell-all interview to Oprah was aired in March.



"Harry has so much going on in his life work-wise and is busy planning for the arrival of (his) daughter that he’s trying not to overthink the consequences that may arise upon his return to the UK," the source told the publication.



"All eyes will be on them at the unveiling, critics will be analyzing their every move and how they interact with each other," the source continued.



"(William) doesn’t believe that it’s feasible for them to reunite in the public eye without showing signs of tension if they don’t thrash out their differences in advance."

The communication between the two brothers, the insider claims, has been 'sparse'. Despite the tensions between the two, William has reportedly kept the line of communication open, specially to discuss their mother's statue- which the two have together commissioned.

On March 7th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey that has been viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

During the two-hour special, Harry revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, as well as his older brother, are strained. Meghan also alleged that a member of the royal family had raised concern about the skin colour of their unborn child during Meghan's first pregnancy. William later stated that no family member was racist.



The statue was reportedly commissioned in 2017 "to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world."



When they faced delays, the brothers decided to unveil the statue to mark their mother's birthday.



Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.



"The statue is to reflect on Diana’s legacy, not their feud, and William wants to keep it that way," the source added.