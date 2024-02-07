Prince William goes back to work post Kate Middleton's surgery

A week after Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton returned home after undergoing abdominal surgery, her husband Prince William has returned to work.



Kate left the hospital last Monday after almost two weeks of being cared for following her surgery.



During that time and since her discharge, Prince William has been helping look after their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, at the family home, Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate.



Prince William will host his first public outing since the surgery when he undertakes a morning of investiture on behalf of his father, King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer and is off-duty.



On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales is also scheduled to honour one of his key interests by attending the annual fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance.



The royal family has provided no recent update on the progress of Princess Kate as she recovers from her operation. Soon after the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis broke out, William's younger brother Prince Harry flew down from the US on Tuesday to meet the monarch.