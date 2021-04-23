Prince William and Kate share adorable photo of their son Louis ahead of his third birthday 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Prince Louis is turning 3. The toddler's new photo was shared on the official twitter handle of the couple.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable photo on Twitter of their third child a day before his birthday.



In the photo, Louis smiles gleefully while wearing a dapper outfit consisting of his backpack, grey shorts, a blue and white striped collared shirt and a dark blue sweater. The photo has been clicked by Kate herself and marks his first day at school.



"Three tomorrow!" read a caption alongside the pic. "Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis."



Sharing a portrait ahead of birthdays is the norm for the British royal family although the Queen chose to not follow the tradition this year on her 95th birthday following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.



According to reports, Prince Louis is attending London's Willcocks Nursery School, which is the nursery school that his older sister, Princess Charlotte also attended.



Charlotte, 5, is currently attending the nearby Thomas's Battersea with their older brother, Prince George, 7.