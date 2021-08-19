Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal they struggled to overcome grief after Prince Philip's death

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opened up about the how they struggled to overcome the 'difficult time' the family faced post Prince Philip's death.



Prince William and Kate Middleton mailed 'Thank you' cards to supporters who issued their well-wishes and condolences following Philip's death. They admitted that dealing with his death was a difficult undertaking.

"They will all miss their much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time," the message, shared by the blog Gert’s Royal Replies, said.



"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," the message reads. "Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks."



The warm message was accompanied by a photo of the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II taken in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster at Windsor Castle.



Prince Philip died in April this year at the age of 99 following a month-long stay in the hospital. He and the Queen had been married for 73 years prior.

