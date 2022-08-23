Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of London with their children for this reason

In a bid to give their children a 'normal' life, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are moving out of London. On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be starting at Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire in September.



The school in situated outside Windsor and offers boarding. But unlike their father, William's children will be day students at the school. Prince William and Prince Harry were in Ludgrove boarding from a young age.



The family is now relocating from Kensington Palace in central London to a slightly rural setting in Windsor, where they can enjoy life in the countryside. Multiple royal sources have shared that the parents want their children to have a "normal" upbringing despite their royal statuses.



"They are such an outdoorsy family, London just wasn’t working for them anymore," a source who knows the family told People magazine. "The countryside is definitely their happy place."



George and Charlotte were attending Thomas’ School in Battersea, London earlier. Louis was attending Willcocks Nursery School.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving into Adelaide Cottage, which is described as a modest four-bedroom property. It was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV.