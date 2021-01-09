Prince William & Harry's relationship getting better?

After a bitter year, Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is now getting better. Almost a year after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from their lives as senior royals, a royal expert says brothers are finally on the right path.



Katie Nicholl in an interview with Entertainment Tonight talked about the Royals and said, ''There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa,” she shared. “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.”

From Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding to Megxit- a timeline of the royal exit



Katie added that “Things are a lot better between William and Harry. By recalling old days, Katie said, ''If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms,” she recalled. “When William went to the Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn’t even face going to that lunch with the Queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday podcast ranks poorly on charts



''Fast forward to today, the relationship is much better than it was. For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, but they do also speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays,” Katie continued. “But there is an ocean between them, there is a time difference and as Harry [has] said… they are two brothers on different paths.''

Meghan Markle to Chrissy Teigen: Celebrities who have opened up about their pregnancy complications



While Prince William and wife Kate Middleton is in the UK and his younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle along with their one-year-old son Archie are living in California, although they have exchanged gifts this year during the holiday season.