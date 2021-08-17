Prince Harry's message to military veterans amid Afghanistan crisis: Reach out to each other

Prince Harry, who was deployed in Afghanistan twice during his 10 year stint with the British Army is speaking out amid the looming crisis in the country.



Harry issued a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry's Invictus Games and asked military veterans to seek support of each other as the situation continues to unfold.



"What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community," read their statement, which was shared on the Invictus Games Foundation's Twitter account.



"Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan."



"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another," the statement concluded.



Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and was deployed in Afghanistan twice during his tenure.



He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to "harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country."

The Afghan government collapsed on August 15 as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed leading to massive chaos and utter disruption of law and order. With fear and mass displacement of people from their homes courtesy the unforeseen circumstances, Afghanistan is now facing a humanitarian crisis

