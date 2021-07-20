Prince Harry to write a memoir: 'Writing not as prince but as the man I have become'

Prince Harry is expected to open up about his life like never before in a memoir that will be published in 2022.



The Duke of Sussex announced on Monday that he had signed a deal with publishers Penguin Random House. Harry said the memoir will reflect "the highs and lows" of his life and promised that he would be "accurate and wholly truthful'.



Proceeds of the book will be donated to charity, Harry said. A spokesperson of the Duke also added that he would not be expected to obtain permission for the project from Buckingham Palace.



While the details of the deal with Penguin Random House is not known, it is believed that deal includes international rights and audiobooks as well.



The duke, 36, said in a statement, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.



"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles in the royal family in early 2020. Since then the couple have launched a non profit organisation called Archewell, which also has an production arm. The couple have moved to the US and live with their with their two-year-old son Archie, and their daughter Lilibet, who was born in California on 4 June.