Meghan Markle's 'The Bench' tops New York Times bestsellers list children's book category

Meghan Markle can add another feather to her cap - that of a bestseller children's book author. Markle's illustrated children's book 'The Bench' has topped the New York Times bestsellers list in the children's picture books category.



The listing with Markle at the top will feature in the June 27 edition of the Times.



"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," said Markle in a statement shared online.



"In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project."



The Duchess of Sussex, 39, released her first book earlier this month with illustrations by award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson.

Markle provides the narration of the audio version.



'The Bench' examines the bond between father and son, celebrating such a relationship between Prince Harry and the couple's son Archie.



The book showcases families of different skin colors and backgrounds and the book portrays fathers in a softer light- more as buddies, teachers, consolers and cheerleaders rather than authoritative or a strict disciplinarians.



Harry and Meghan recently welcomed their second child- a baby girl- whom they have named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. The names are to honour Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.