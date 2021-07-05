Prince Harry returns to California after attending Princess Diana's statue unveiling event

After `happily` reuniting with his brother -- Prince William -- at her late mother Princess Diana`s statue unveiling event, the Duke of Sussex- Prince Harry is back to his wife and kids in the United States.



Prince Harry and Prince William paid tribute to their late mother Diana at the Kensington Palace on July 1, which marks her 60th birth anniversary. Despite the ongoing royal tension, the brothers who were not on good terms with each other in recent years were all smiles while unveiling the statue together.



As per reports by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Los Angeles airport on Saturday morning. On Thursday, the brothers joined the armed forces at their childhood home, Kensington Palace, to reveal the statue, which they commissioned four years ago.

The sculpture depicts their mother with three children, reflecting Diana`s work to support and nurture children around the world. Despite speculation that the royal brothers might each deliver a speech for the occasion, they issued a joint statement that read, "We remember her love, strength and character-- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy."



As per Page Six, the statue, which features Diana standing beside three children to represent her "generational impact," includes a paving stone engraved with the message, "There are the units to measure the worth of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"



The guest list of the event was cut short to only 15 people due to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Among the guests, Diana`s sisters- Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and her brother, Charles Spencer were also present.



William`s wife Kate Middleton was not in attendance, nor was Harry`s wife, Meghan Markle, who remained in California with the couple`s two young children: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.



The event marked the first time the brothers have been together since the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip in May. Plans for the statue were first announced in February 2017, although the event was scaled back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.