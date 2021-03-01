Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell website edited, all personal photos removed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a few changes to their Archewell Foundation website.

According to Us Weekly, the royal couple appears to have edited the website and removed personal photos of the royal prince. The series of photos missing from the site includes that of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, as well as an image of Meghan with her mom Doria.



The site previously paired these images with the message,“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.”

Archewell’s homepage now shows Meghan and Harry doing charity work, along with the slightly less personal message,“Welcome to Archewell. Through our non-profit work, as well as creative activations, we drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time.”



This change comes post the Sussexes officially stepped away from senior royal duties and were relieved of their patronages.



The couple will be seen next in a tell-all interview with Oprah where absolutely nothing is off the table. Meghan is expected to cover“everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” while Harry will then join her to talk about“their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”



First trailer of Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey is out: 'No subject is off limits'



The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey`s interview with the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. It is the first TV interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their homes in California last year.



"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.



The interview will be aired hours after Queen Elizabeth addresses the commonwealth countries in a televised speech.