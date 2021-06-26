Prince Harry arrives in the UK ahead of Princess Diana's statue unveiling ceremony

After welcoming his daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with wife Meghan Markle earlier in June, Prince Harry is back in the UK for the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

This is first visit to home country after attending Prince Philip's funeral back in April. He is all set to attend the statue unveiling event at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday, with his older brother Prince William.



The statue was commissioned three years ago to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world." However, it was delayed and pushed back amid the pandemic.



“The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” a statement from Kensington Palace at the time read.



As per the source, Harry is now in the UK at Frogmore Cottage and is following all COVID requirements upon his arrival in the country.

The source noted that his close cousin, Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 4-month-old son, August, "have been living in Frogmore Cottage but will remain separated from Harry with everyone observing COVID protocols until Harry has been tested," ET reported. Prince Harry also stayed in the same cottage when he returned to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral in April.



His wife, Meghan Markle stayed back in California with the couple's two young children: 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.



"Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace," a source told ET.