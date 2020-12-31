Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday podcast ranks poorly on charts

Not everyone was pleased with the podcast that featured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the two spoke of building a life and looking forward to future. The 33-minute podcast ranked pretty low in the charts after being released yesterday.

Harry and Meghan said “Love always wins”, a reflection on their new life in California after having stepped down from their “royal duties”. Harry said, “We're glad you're here. As we all know, it's been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”

It was a holiday special that also featured Sir Elton John as it charted in 17th place below a podcast designed to send people to sleep with whale noises, called Deep Sleep Sounds.

However the episode slowly climbed through the ranks reaching 7th place today in the UK Spotify podcast charts, and 26 in the US.

The royal couple promised their podcast will “uplift and entertain audiences around the world” as they spoke with a range of people who “inspire us”. But many people have also taken offense on the inclusion of the voice of Archie, their son even though Harry and Meghan have time and again pleaded for privacy.