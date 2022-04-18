Prince George and Princess Charlotte make their debut at Easter celebration with the royal family

The new royals are here! Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children joined the royal family at the Easter Sunday church service for the first time.



Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, attended the mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday along with their parents and other members of the royal family.



It is the same church where George and Charlotte were part of the bridal entry both during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.



On Sunday, Kate and William matched their outfits to that of their children's in shades of blue.



Princess Charlotte wore a floral dress and navy cardigan which matched her mother's dress and headpiece. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince George looked sharp in suits.



Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St George's Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals' calendar.



Instead, in attendance were the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.



The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.

She cut back on public duties on her doctors' orders after spending a night in a hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.



On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. This is the first time the couple has visited the UK together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

