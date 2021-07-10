Prateek Kuhad debut Hindi album is about the universality of vulnerability

Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is all set to release his much-anticipated Hindi extended play (EP) with his fans. Titled ‘Shehron Ke Raaz’ (loosely translates to ‘secrets of cities’), the four-track collection was recorded earlier this year at a renowned studio in Mumbai.



Retaining the friendly warmth and vulnerability that seem to his signature style, Kuhad elaborates on the EP in a statement, “Big cities have countless stories of lovers lost in their own little worlds, and while their particular corner of the city may be small in the grand scheme of things, their emotional universe is large and all-encompassing. This EP explores love in a very gentle and personal manner. The stories are hidden, and they belong to those who wish to participate in them. The music attempts to represent hope, mystery, and wonder in the most beautiful way possible.”



Standing in stark contrast to the heartache and longing of Kuhad’s 2018 breakout collection, ‘cold/mess’, ‘Shehron Ke Raaz’ dives into the unbounded territory of commitment, desire and infatuation.



The EP includes title track ‘Shehron Ke Raaz’, ‘Khone Do’, ‘Tere Hi Hum’ and the acoustic version of 2020’s hit single ‘Kasoor’. ‘Shehron Ke Raaz’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

