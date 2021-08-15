Prajakta Koli, Indian YouTuber, joins Shakira, Naomi Osaka for impact challenge for women

Prajakta Koli, Indian digital content creator and actor, has joined the likes of Shakira, Naomi Osaka and others for Google's impact challege for women and girls, confirms the content creator.



Google.org, the charitable arm of the amorphous search engine is committing $25 million in grants to non-profits addressing economic inequities faced by women and girls, as its next Google.org Impact Challenge.



Impact Challenges are a way for Google to give money and support to non-profits with ideas for working toward solving problems. Past Impact Challenges have covered topics such as artificial intelligence and climate change.



YouTuber, actor and blogger Prajakta Koli a.k.a. MostlySane who has been an active advocate for women empowerment since many years now will be representing India in this ambitious global project. She will be joined by 28 other women leaders from diverse sectors and geographies such as artist Shakira, first US National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, athlete Naomi Osaka, Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Rigoberta Menchú Tum as one of the expert panelists who will screen the applicants and help Google.org make the most informed funding decision.

Each selected organization will receive between $300,000 and $2 million in funding as well as non-monetary support like mentorship from Google. The selected organizations will be announced in late 2021.



Having recently won an Emmy Award for 'Creators For Change’ documentary, Prajakta Koli reportedly said, “Google has always been such a cheerleader for creators like me. This is another such occasion where they have included me in a conversation that affects so many of us. It’s an absolute honour to be in a list that features such powerful global female leaders from around the world. I am very grateful to lend to a cause that advances equity for women and girls around the world and creates pathways to prosperity.”