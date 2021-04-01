Post Harry-Meghan's interview, Prince William is 'struggling to hold back'

Prince William is reportedly struggling hard to resist the urge to share his side of the story ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired.



Just weeks ago, Harry and Markle sat down with the Oscar-winning star to discuss their struggles since the 'Suits' alum joined the royal family.

During the tell-all, the pair made allegations of racism and turning a blind eye to mental health needs against the royal family and the institution at large.

Ever since the interview was aired, it has become evident that William is not pleased with his brother and sister-in-law, who also made mention of William`s wife, Kate Middleton, during the interview. Meghan had stated that Kate had made her cry days before her wedding.



A source close to the Duke of Cambridge has told the daily that he wants to publicly share his side of the story.



"The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately," said the insider.



Furthermore, they also said that Queen Elizabeth II "thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse."



"William is struggling to hold back," shared the source. "He wants to get his side out there."



The insider said that the mention of Kate is his priority for wanting to speak out, as he`s reportedly felt "very protective" over his wife since Meghan claimed Kate made her cry around the time of her wedding to Harry.



The royal would like to "clear the racial allegations," said the source. William previously responded to the claims made by his brother and sister-in-law in a public statement deemed "unusual" by royal expert Katie Nicholl. When confronted by reporters shortly after the interview aired, William said that the royals are "very much not a racist family."



He added that, at the time, he had not yet spoken to Harry about the contents of the interview. Gayle King recently reported that the brothers have since spoken, but conversations were "not productive."