PETA sends vegan sneakers to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their third wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently celebrated three years of togetherness and love. Marking their anniversary, PETA sent the couple a very special and eco-friendly gift.



To celebrate their marriage anniversary, the animal rights organization sent two pairs of animal-friendly footwear to the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for deal with company selling skin-whitening cream



The organization sent them matching vegan Stan Smith sneakers from Adidas to mark their third anniversary -- which is traditionally known as the 'leather' anniversary.



As per PETA, they are offering “an animal-friendly alternative to Markle’s go-to casual shoes.” Markle is known to wear Vejas, a French brand casually, which is also a vegan brand.



“We know how much you care about animals and the environment — unlike the leather industry, which kills over 1 billion animals every year and whose end product is ranked the most polluting material in fashion,” wrote PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in an accompanying letter to the couple.



“We, therefore, sought to mark your special day in a modern, eco-conscious, and animal-friendly way.”

Meghan Markle talks about her unborn daughter's future during a passionate new speech



“We hope you love the gift and that the shoes will inspire you to continue to embrace vegan fashion.” Newkirk added.



Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.