Pamela Anderson stuns viewers by giving interview directly from bed with new husband Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson's new interview is the talk of the town. The actress recently appeared on the show directly from her bed along with her husband Dan Hayhurst.



Pamela shocked the entire world when she started her camera from her bed cosying up with her husband on the British talk show Loose Women, showing her healthy and happy married life with her ex-bodyguard whom she married last December.



Addressing the situation, Anderson confessed, "We haven't left bed since Christmas Eve." During the chat, she also revealed how the couple met, ''On the property'', she said of her Vancouver Island home. “This is like the magic place to live, I guess. He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we got together.”

From scandalous divorces to leaked tapes, a look at Pamela Anderson's love life



"And we're still stuck together," she quipped. She went on to explain that she bought the property from her grandmother 25 years ago and revealed that Hayhurst’s children are also living there "I've just been home for the last year and a half renovating," she explained. "And now it's just gorgeous. I've renovated all the cabins, we're putting in a dock. It's a gorgeous piece of property. And Dan and his kids are living here too."







Last month, Anderson announced that she married Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve. "Well, I think we prefer to be by ourselves, but it would have been nice to maybe have some family here," she began. "But there was definitely no problems like someone that wasn't invited or was invited. We just were here," she said.



"We had a really beautiful, quiet ceremony and our witnesses were the First Nations people that came to do a cedar blessing on us... to get rid of all of our demons." "Still working on that," she added.



This is Anderson's sixth wedding. She was earlier married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon. She married Jon Peters in February 2020 but the duo split within 12 days.