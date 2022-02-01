Nirmala Sitharaman opts for Odisha handloom saree to present the Union Budget 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is known for her love for handloom sarees and has always encouraged local artisans by wearing beautiful, intricate works by them at the parliament.



On Tuesday, as she arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022, the Finance Minister opted for rust and maroon handloom weave with silver thread work in the border.



Sitharaman had worn a red pochampalli saree last year to present the Union Budget. This year, she is dressed in a Bomkai saree, which is typically made in the Eastern Indian state of Odisha. There was a buzz that Sitharaman may opt for a Benarasi saree, considering the UP assembly elections are just around the corner.

Traditional Bomkai silk sarees, also known as Sonepuri saree, is uniquely woven and originated in the western part of Odisha. In the traditional weaving technique of these sarees, low count cotton yarn was used, which essentially is coarse, heavy and is dyed in bright colours.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the #UnionBudget2022 at the Parliament

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.



Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.

She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman posed at the steps of the Parliament with a table, wrapped in a red colour cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it. The tablet has replaced the signature 'Bahi Khata' in the pandemic years.