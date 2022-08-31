Meghan Markle's recent interview gets called out by Nelson Mandela's grandson for this reason

Meghan Markle's latest interview with The Cut has stirred controversy yet again. The Duchess of Sussex has been slammed by Nelson Mandela's grandson over her comment on comparing celebrations in South Africa following her wedding to Prince Harry to scenes of joy when Mandel was freed from prison.



Zwelivelile ‘Mandla’ Mandela is an MP in South Africa and has expressed 'surprise' over her comments in an interview with the cut. Mandla Mandela said the two incidents cannot be equated as the same.



In her interview, Meghan said a South African actor at the premiere of the Lion King in 2019 told her, "I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison."



Expressing surprise over Meghan's comment, Mandla said, “Madiba’s celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So It cannot be equated to as the same,” he said.

He added that the celebration of his grandfather’s freedom was far more important than her celebration of marrying "a white prince".

“We are still bearing scars of the past. But they were a product of the majority of our people being brought out onto the streets to exercise the right of voting for the first time,” he added.



Nelson Mandela spent his life standing up against the government and opposing Apartheid. Mandela spent 27 years in prison for the same. He was freed in 1990 and became the president of South Africa in 1994.



Meghan and Prince Harry met his widow, Graça Machel, during their visit to South Africa in 2019.



In her recent interview, Meghan also took a fresh swipe at the Royal Family and said that "just by existing," she and her husband Prince Harry were "upsetting the dynamic” of the institution.



The Duchess of Sussex said that while other members of the royal household had previously been allowed to step back from official duties, they were barred from doing "that exact thing".

